Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.86 and last traded at $78.22. 4,283,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,583,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

