Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given “Mixed” Rating at OTR Global

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)'s stock had its "mixed" rating restated by analysts at OTR Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $256.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.25 and a 200-day moving average of $279.94. Align Technology has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $6,622,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $214,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

(Get Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

