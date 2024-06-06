Alpha Lithium (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Trading Up 0.4%

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 316,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 326,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Alpha Lithium Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.
About Alpha Lithium
Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising total approximately 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project consisting of mining claims, totaling approximately 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project covering mining claims totaling 5,072 hectares situated in Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Lithium
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What are earnings reports?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.