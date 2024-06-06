Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

GOOGL opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

