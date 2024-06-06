Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.2%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.64. Approximately 2,187,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,306,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.