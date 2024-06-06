Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $176.44 and last traded at $178.06. Approximately 7,654,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 42,506,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

