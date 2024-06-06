América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Position Reduced by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after buying an additional 4,322,228 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 952,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,341,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 152.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 948,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 572,752 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

