American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,206 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 492,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of American Express worth $207,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 217,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $234.66 on Thursday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.