Amit Agarwal Sells 11,387 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %

DDOG opened at $110.48 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.25, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co grew its position in Datadog by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

