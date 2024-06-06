Analysts Set Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Target Price at $341.57

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $258.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.86.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

