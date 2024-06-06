Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Target Price at $26.88

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several brokerages have commented on CRDO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

CRDO stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,065,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,170,710.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,709,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,065,968 shares in the company, valued at $64,170,710.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,293,904 over the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

