Analysts Set Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRP. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 27,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $421,298.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,822. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after purchasing an additional 899,322 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.67%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.