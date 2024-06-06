Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT at $99.17

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.17.

LNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lantheus by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Lantheus by 21.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 119,156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 595.3% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.2 %

LNTH stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

