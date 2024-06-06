Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $104.00

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $83.77 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.28.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 59.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

