Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $5.14

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,654 shares of company stock worth $201,496 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.78 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

