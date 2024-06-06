Analysts Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $71.86

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $65.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

