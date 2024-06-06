Analysts Set PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) PT at $43.40

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

PNM Resources stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,332.6% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,551,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,752 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PNM Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,350,000 after acquiring an additional 494,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

