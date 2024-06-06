Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) PT at $202.50

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RGA opened at $203.90 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

