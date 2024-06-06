Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price at $140.00

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $123.86 on Monday. SiTime has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.83.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $138,051.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,242 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $155,697.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 1,094 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $138,051.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $1,717,652. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after buying an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 892,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

