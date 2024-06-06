Analysts Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target at $9.55

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $12.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.14%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,701 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

