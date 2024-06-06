Analyzing Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out -75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Americold Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Americold Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $30.78, suggesting a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -40.61% -14.62% -5.42% Americold Realty Trust -12.17% -8.55% -3.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.55 -$196.79 million ($1.22) -3.79 Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 2.91 -$336.21 million ($1.17) -23.42

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

