Analyzing Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Passage Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$283.26 million ($1.53) -5.12 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.53) -0.82

Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -88.13% -47.16% Passage Bio N/A -68.53% -51.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.2% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sana Biotechnology and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.00%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Passage Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Sana Biotechnology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others. The company's product candidates include SC291 that is used as allogeneic cell therapies for hematologic malignancies; ARDENT for a potential treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia; GLEAM, to treat multiple autoimmune disorders that involve production of autoimmune antibodies, including lupus nephritis, extrarenal lupus, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody -associated vasculitis, and others. It is developing SC262 to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory B-cell malignancies; SC255 for multiple myeloma treatment; SC379, a therapy for patients with certain central nervous system disorders healthy allogeneic glial progenitor cells; SC451, a product candidate to treat diabetes, with an initial focus on type 1 diabetes mellitus; and UP421 that reduces long-term exogenous insulin dependence. The company has an option and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc. for use of Beam's proprietary CRISPR Cas12b nuclease editing technology to research, develop, and commercialize engineered cell therapy products; and a license agreement with Harvard College to access certain intellectual property for the development of hypoimmune-modified cells. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

