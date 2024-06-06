Analyzing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Sharps Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.47 $7.07 million $0.58 34.05 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$9.84 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sharps Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pro-Dex and Sharps Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 4.13% 6.50% 4.01% Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Sharps Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

