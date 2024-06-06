Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 341.83% from the company’s current price.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Annexon Trading Up 13.4 %

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.30. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $2,306,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 33.2% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

