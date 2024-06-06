Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $223.37 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $225.07. The stock has a market cap of $184.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.04.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

