Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 4,783,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,645,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -166.67 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39,567.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.56.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

