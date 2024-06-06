Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $883.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.65. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

