ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 2.2%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 122.89 and last traded at 124.37. 2,601,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,293,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at 127.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas lowered ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 93.48.

ARM Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 114.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of 100.07.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ARM by 198.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 28.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

