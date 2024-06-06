ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Shares Up 0.4%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. 449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

ASICS Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53.

Shares of ASICS are going to split on the morning of Sunday, June 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, June 30th.

About ASICS

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

