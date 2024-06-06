AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a £105 ($134.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($137.09) to GBX 9,900 ($126.84) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($153.75) to £130 ($166.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £118 ($151.19).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9 %

AstraZeneca Company Profile

LON AZN opened at £125.16 ($160.36) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of £116.60 and a 200 day moving average of £107.97. The company has a market capitalization of £194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4,011.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($121.22) and a 1 year high of £125.86 ($161.26).

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.