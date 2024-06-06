Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 5,174 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $21,368.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 379,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

