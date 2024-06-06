Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud Sells 5,174 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $21,368.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Atomera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.39.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Atomera
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
