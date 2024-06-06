Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,016 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.07.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

