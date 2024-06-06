Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Reduced by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $23,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

