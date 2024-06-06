AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Plans GBX 1.20 Dividend

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
AVI Global Trust Stock Performance
LON AGT opened at GBX 243.64 ($3.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. AVI Global Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 250.50 ($3.21).
AVI Global Trust Company Profile
