AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Plans GBX 1.20 Dividend

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON AGT opened at GBX 243.64 ($3.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. AVI Global Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 250.50 ($3.21).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

