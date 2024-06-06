Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.89% from the company’s previous close.

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Axos Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

