Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 156.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,797 shares of company stock worth $4,976,789. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

