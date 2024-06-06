B. Riley Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $92.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $122.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $4,829,643. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

