Bank of America Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $119.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after buying an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after acquiring an additional 99,329 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

