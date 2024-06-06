Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 12,923 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ventas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

