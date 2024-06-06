Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

APTV opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

