Barclays Lowers GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GitLab by 69.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GitLab by 2,076.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $13,463,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

