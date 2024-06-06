Barnes & Noble Education Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 282% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,852 call options.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 26.9 %

BNED opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.