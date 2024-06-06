Bath & Body Works, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Bath & Body Works has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

