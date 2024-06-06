Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,662 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Southern alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $620,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 414,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,978,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,906,000 after acquiring an additional 89,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.