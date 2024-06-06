Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,314,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,695,000 after buying an additional 241,093 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $38,107,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $180.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The company has a market cap of $211.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $32,008,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 684,463,460 shares in the company, valued at $112,402,589,401.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,859,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,821,115 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

