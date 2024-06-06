Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,442 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,822,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.76.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

