Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,382,553 shares of company stock valued at $596,506,390. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

