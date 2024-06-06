Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $33.66.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

