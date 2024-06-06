Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $125.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.