Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

